Welcome in to The Passholders Preference Podcast! This will be a weekly show with my and wife Kim talking about our adventures at Universal Orlando Resorts. Kim is not with me for this show but will be next time, i just go through all of the Haunted Houses and Scare Zones at HHN 28 and give a background on how long we have been passholders. Check back every week for more UOAP stories!

You Down With PPP?