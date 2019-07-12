Epstein’s Attorneys Make Bond Proposal

Part-time Palm Beach resident and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s legal team worked on Thursday to convince a judge on how and why their client should be released from jail on bond.

Epstein, who is facing new federal charges of sex trafficking minors, proposes backing a release bond using a mortgage on his $77 million dollar New York mansion.

He is also offering his private jet as collateral, as well as his brother’s West Palm Beach home. He wants to await trial at his Manhattan home while wearing an ankle monitor and keeping his jet on the ground.

Federal prosecutors believe Epstein is a flight risk, and want him to be held without bond until the case is resolved.

The new charges allege that for a three-year period from at least 2002 until 2005, Epstein and his employees recruited teenage girls for nude massages at his homes in both Palm Beach and New York.

Federal authorities say the massages led to sex acts.

In Thursday’s bond proposal, Epstein’s attorneys also attacked the new case, and mentioned the secret non-prosecution agreement he made with federal prosecutors in Palm Beach County in 2008.

That agreement resulted in Epstein pleading guilty and serving 13 months in jail.

Epstein’s attorneys wrote in the bond proposal, “He intends to fight the current charges on their merits and, more, to contest their legality given the inextricable intertwining of the current investigation and his (agreement).” They add about the current charges, “There are no allegations in the indictment that Mr. Epstein trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded or enslaved anybody.”

Prosecutors have until Friday to file a response to the bail proposal, and a bond hearing is set for Monday.