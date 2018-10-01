Eric Church seems to “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag” with “Jukebox and a Bar”

EMI Nashville Eric Church’s 2006 debut album, Sinners Like Me, features a duet with Merle Haggard on the track, “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag,” and he seems to be doing that again on the new song “Jukebox and a Bar.”

The Chief’s latest preview of his Desperate Man album marries a hardcore honky tonk sound with a lead guitar part that’s reminiscent of Merle — even if Eric does use a five-dollar word or two.

“One pushes me up the mountain and one roll me down the hill/While I sit in a phosphorescent dark,” he sings. “So you can keep your fancy potions and your incandescent notions/As for me and my barely-beating heart/There’s no better prescription for my broken disposition/Than a jukebox and a bar.”

The full Desperate Man album arrives in its entirety in just two weeks. As he’s done with every preview track before, Eric shared it with his Church Choir fan club members first, before sharing it on social media or releasing it the next day.

So far, there are only two tracks we haven’t heard: “The Snake” and “Drowning Man.”

