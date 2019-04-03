European Space Agency To Unveil First Photo Of Black Hole

The European Space Agency is getting ready to show the first photograph of a black hole to the world.

The photo of Sagittarius A, the massive black hole at the center or our Milky Way galaxy, will be unveiled next week.

Space experts say the image is likely to be a photo of the event horizon. That’s the edge of the black hole where light can’t escape.

In just a few days, the Event Horizon Telescope will make a much-anticipated announcement where they’re expected to release the first-ever image of a black hole’s event horizon: https://t.co/Sp8StkzHG3 by @StartsWithABang pic.twitter.com/JEwAMklCQa — Forbes Science (@ForbesScience) April 2, 2019

At the start of the 2010s, such an observation would have been technologically impossible. Yet not only are we about to see what a black hole actually looks like, but we’re about to test some fundamental properties of space, time, and gravity as well.