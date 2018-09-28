Everybody Survives Plane’s Crash-Landing in Pacific Lagoon

Passengers aboard a Papua New Guinea jet have quite a story to tell after the plane landed in a lagoon early this morning.

There were 47 people aboard a flight that landed short of the runway.

Those on board had to wade through waist-deep water to the emergency exits in order to escape on local boats that came to the rescue.

The sequence of events remains unclear but one passenger felt the only scenario is that the plane hit the end of the runway and continued into the water.

Crews quickly helped them to safety and there were no serious injuries reported.

The plane ended up about 160 yards from the runway.

The Federated States of Micronesia is a chain of thousands of small islands in the Pacific Ocean that includes the U.S. territory of Guam.

