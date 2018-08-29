Ex-officer found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of unarmed black teen

Tuesday, a jury convicted Roy Oliver, a former police officer, of murder for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager, marking a rare guilty verdict in a police shooting case.

Oliver claimed he was in fear for his partner’s life when he fired into a vehicle and fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as the car drove away from a large house party.

Oliver and his partner were responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party when the shooting occurred in April 2017.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in Texas just days later.

The former officer testified during the trial that he opened fire after seeing the car move toward his partner.

However, his partner told jurors he did not fear for his life during the incident.

Oliver could spend the rest of his life in prison following to murder conviction

