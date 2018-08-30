Ex-officer sentenced to 15-years for murder of unarmed black teenager

Wednesday evening, former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Tuesday, a jury convicted Oliver of murder for the fatal shooting of the unarmed black teenager, marking a rare guilty verdict in a police shooting case.

Oliver claimed he was in fear for his partner’s life when he fired into a vehicle and fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as the car drove away from a large house party.

Oliver and his partner were responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party when the shooting occurred in April 2017.

Oliver was fired shortly after the incident.

The former officer testified during the trial that he opened fire after seeing the car move toward his partner.

However, his partner told jurors he did not fear for his life during the incident.

Thursday’s ruling reportedly sparked outrage many commentators condemning the ruling and saying the 15-year sentence for murder is the number of years that the teenager lived which is not enough.

