Ex-Sportscaster turns himself in after tearing down “racist” sign

Longtime sportscaster known for the phrase “Let’s go to the videotape!” has turned himself into authorities.

Warner Wolf, 81, was arrested earlier this week for removing the letters that formed the word “Plantation” from his private gated community. The word plantation is part of the “Classics Plantation Estates” located in East Naples with the incident happening last year on November 30th.

In a statement to the Naples Daily News, property manager Ken Heff stated “He had his opinions about how it was a racist word and he didn’t feel that it should be in the name of (a) community, although plenty of communities throughout Florida use that name.” Which indeed Wolf found the background of the word offensive and racist.

According to the arrest report, Wolf hopped into the community’s fountain and used a tool to take down the word. He drove up to the gate at the community on Dec. 13 and handed the security guard the broken “plantation” letters with instructions to give them to the property manager, the arrest report said.

He faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wolf was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.