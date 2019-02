The wait is over, Brooks & Dunn are back!

The iconic duo have announced the release of a new album titled Reboot, and a slew of artists are lending their voices.

Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, and Luke Combs are just a few!

Reboot will be their first album release in almost 11 years.

You can also catch the guys as they join #TeamBlake as advisers on this season of The Voice.