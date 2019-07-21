Expanded DHS Policy Sends Asylum Seekers to Dangerous Part of Mexico

The U.S. government has expanded its requirement that people seeking asylum wait outside the nation’s borders to a part of the Texas Rio Grande Valley located near one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is implementing its Migrant Protection Protocols in Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico, effective immediately.

Under the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy, asylum seekers are processed and given a date to return for an immigration court hearing before they are sent back across the southern border.

Since January, the policy has also been implemented at other border cities, including San Diego and El Paso, Texas. Mexico’s National Migration Institute says at least 18,000 migrants have been sent back to Mexico under the policy.

The Rio Grande Valley, located at Texas’ southernmost point, is the busiest corridor for unauthorized border crossings.

DHS says it coordinated with the Mexican government to expand the policy. The Trump administration has pressured Mexico in recent months to crack down on migrants, while pledging to impose tariffs if Mexico does not follow through.

Matamoros is at the eastern edge of the U.S.-Mexico border, in an area where organized crime gangs are dominant. The U.S. government regularly warns citizens not to visit that area, due to violence and kidnappings.