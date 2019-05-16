F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes into Building While Landing in CA

An Air Force official says that an F-16 jet crashed into a building Thursday afternoon while landing at March Reserve Air Force Base in Riverside, California.

Major Perry Covington, who serves as a public affairs officer, adds that the F-16 was one of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s alert jets and was armed.

The pilot ejected and is safe, according to Covington. He belongs to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard. The jet belongs to the South Dakota Air National Guard.

 

SHARE