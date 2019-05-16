F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes into Building While Landing in CA

An Air Force official says that an F-16 jet crashed into a building Thursday afternoon while landing at March Reserve Air Force Base in Riverside, California.

Major Perry Covington, who serves as a public affairs officer, adds that the F-16 was one of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s alert jets and was armed.

Plane crash into building, pilot ejected and being medically evaluated. Please stay away from area and clear from emergency vehicles until directed otherwise. Updates to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 16, 2019

Air Emergency Area of Van Buren and 215 Frwy. Multiple agencies responding. Please stay out of area and clear emergency vehicles. Additional details to follow when available. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 16, 2019

The pilot ejected and is safe, according to Covington. He belongs to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard. The jet belongs to the South Dakota Air National Guard.