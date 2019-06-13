FAA: Trump Visiting Miami Next Week

It appears that President Trump will be in our region next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued this flight advisory on Thursday for ‘VIP Movement’ for the Miami/Doral area on June 18 and 19.

Although the White House has not confirmed the visit yet, that alert is issued whenever Trump flies to South Florida.

He is scheduled to be in Orlando on June 18 to officially kick off his 2020 presidential campaign.

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019



