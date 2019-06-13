FAA: Trump Visiting Miami Next Week

It appears that President Trump will be in our region next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued this flight advisory on Thursday for ‘VIP Movement’ for the Miami/Doral area on June 18 and 19.

Although the White House has not confirmed the visit yet, that alert is issued whenever Trump flies to South Florida.

He is scheduled to be in Orlando on June 18 to officially kick off his 2020 presidential campaign.


