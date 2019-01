There is a FaceTime bug out there that is giving permission to hear audio before one answers the call. The callers audio and camera is turned on without having the call accepted. The company is aware of the issue and stated that the next software update will fix the problem. That update is expected to be released next week, but until then maybe consider covering your front facing camera. iOS 12.1 seems to be the update that is affected, even with IPads and desktops.