Facial Recognition Technology Nabs Traveler with Fake Passport

This is amazing…you may not need a boarding pass or passport anymore to travel thanks to facial recognition technology.

Federal authorities say they used new facial recognition technology to arrest a man attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. from Brazil after presenting a passport that didn’t match his face.

The new technology scanned his face and alerted customs and border patrol agents that it didn’t match the picture on the passport.

They found his real ID from the Republic of Congo hidden in his shoe.

