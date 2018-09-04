Fake “Tiger” Spotted at PGA Tournament

Tiger Woods is back, and he has attracted a “fake Tiger” who popped up at the Labor Day Weekend tournament to impersonate him in the galleries.

As the PGA Tour shared, a Woods impersonator was present during Monday’s round at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

He was seen taking pictures with those there to see the real Woods play in the tournament’s final round.



The Jupiter resident joined his neighbor Brooks Koepka on Monday and started the day at 7 under par.

Koepka won the PGA Championship, while Woods finished second, which suggested there would be large crowds in attendance to watch them play.

The doppelganger took full advantage and earned himself some camera time in the process.

