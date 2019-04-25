Fallout Continues for BSO After Viral Video Teen’s Rough Arrest

The family of teenager at the center of the video that shows a Broward Sheriff’s deputy slamming his head on the ground in front of a crowd of high school students in Tamarac is speaking out for the first time.

His mother Clintina Rolle spoke with NBC6

The video of the rough arrest of 15 year-old Delucca Rolle has since gone viral.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is asking the public to not judge his deputies until the investigation into the case is complete saying they deserve due process.

Also, that the incident may have simply been a de-escalation technique.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Sheriff Tony says he does not agree with the Broward State Attorney’s Office dropping all the charges against the teen.

Rolle was initially arrested on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a news conference Thursday to discuss the treatment of a teenager whose rough arrest by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies has gained national attention.

Crump and the NAACP are getting involved in the treatment of Delucca Rolle, who was pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground and punched by deputies April 18 outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac.

Sheriff Gregory Tony is calling for due process for the suspended deputies involved in the incident.

Crump, however, said the video clearly shows that the deputies were in the wrong.

“They were not acting like responsible professionals with proper training, following procedures,” he said.