Families of an American couple who vanished in Barbados search for answers

The families of an American couple are currently searching for answers after their loved ones seemed to have just vanished while on a trip to the Barbados.

The pair were reported missing on June 24th in St. James.

Officials say the pair identified as Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez were last seen on Holetown Beach on the western coast of Barbados, where they rented a jet ski from a private vendor. The couple was said to have went out on the jet ski but they never returned.

According to the report, the ski’s owner became concerned after he had not seen the couple in about 30 minutes. He then asked other jet ski operators to get an eye out for the couple. As more time passed, the vendor became more concerned and called the authorities for help.

Authorities combed the area for several days but where not able to locate the couple. The search was eventually called off on June 30th after American officials recalled their assisting aircrafts.

Almost two weeks after the couple disappeared, French Navy officers reported that they located the jet ski the couple rented hundreds of miles away in Guadeloupe, however, the couple was still nowhere to be found.

According to a statement from the island’s prime minister’s office, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has met with the family to inform them of the developments in the case and plans to fly them to the island so that they can assist in the search:

“Last Monday Prime Minister Mottley met with the families of the missing couple at Ilaro Court and expressed regret at the unfortunate events and invited them to return to this island anytime over the next year at Government’s expense, if it would assist them in bringing closure to the matter,” the statement said. “Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds have been informed of the discovery and local authorities will make immediate contact with the families to inform them of the development.”

