Family: Boy Thrown from Balcony at Mall of America “Alert and Conscious”

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America earlier this month is “alert and conscious,” according to a statement from his family.

The statement further reads, “All praise, glory and honor to Jesus! He saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways. We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition!”

The boy was in critical condition following the April 12 incident. He remains in intensive care.

The family is hoping he will be released from the hospital by June.

They also thanked the community: “The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through.”

According to police, the boy fell about 40 feet when 24-year-old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda picked him up and then threw him over a balcony railing at the mall.

Aranda has been charged with attempted murder.