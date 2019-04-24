Family of American 5th grader killed in Sri Lanka Bombings speaks out

A fifth grader from Washington, D.C., has been identified as one of four Americans killed in the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings.

Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa was on a leave of absence from his elite school, Sidwell Friends, where President Obama’s daughter Sasha is a senior.

The 11-year-old texted his father just minutes before the terrorist attack.

He was in line at a buffet when the bomb went off killing him and injuring his mother.

The attack on Easter Sunday left at least 300 people dead, according to Sri Lanka’s government.

Hundreds more were wounded after a series of eight bomb blasts went off in and around Sri Lanka’s capital.

“Kieran was a brilliant student who spoke three languages and dreamed of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease,” Inside Edition reports.

