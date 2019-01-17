Family of Delray Beach Mother Ask Judge to Reconsider Lewis Bennett’s Plea Deal

The family of Delray Beach mother, Isabella Hellman, who was killed at sea is asking a judge to reconsider her husband, Lewis Bennett’s plea deal.

According to the letter, Hellman’s family preferred to see Bennett go through a trial and be acquitted than to allow him to plead involuntary manslaughter.

A first-degree homicide case would have been difficult to sell to a jury without a body or a crime scene. The U.S. Coast Guard found the boat and photographed the damage.

But, officers did not secure the boat and bring it to shore. Instead, they placed a homing beacon on it…and it sank in thousands of feet of water. Then the Epirb went dead.

“That Lewis Bennett is being allowed to plead to involuntary manslaughter is outrageous to us….While our lawyer has explained to us that these facts are circumstantial and may not result in a conviction of murder, we strongly believe that a plea to involuntary manslaughter is not only insufficient but actually less consistent with the facts than an acquittal or a murder conviction would be,” the family wrote in the letter.

Hellman’s family also claims that what makes things even worse for them is that they’ve been unable to see Emelia, Hellman and Bennett’s daughter. She currently lives with Bennett’s family in England.

Hellman disappeared at sea on Mother’s Day in 2017. Bennett and Hellman were traveling on their 40-foot catamaran, “Sail into Summer,” near the Bahamas.

Bennett initially told authorities their boat hit something in the ocean and flipped over near Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas and she went overboard.

Federal investigators, according to the criminal affidavit, believed he intentionally sank their boat.

After the boat sank, Bennett was able to save himself in an inflatable life raft equipped with a satellite phone and Epirb and thousands of dollars worth of silver and gold coins.

Bennett’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. in Miami federal court.

