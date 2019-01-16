Famous Swedish Sportscaster Arrested in Broward for Groping Teen Boy

An influx of Swedish journalists is converging on Broward county to cover the arrest of famous sportscaster Bo Gunnar Hansson.

The 85-year-old was arrested in Coral Springs last week for allegedly groping a 13-year-old boy at a park.

“PEOPLE COULDN’T BELIEVE IT”: Well-known former Swedish sports commentator Bo Gunnar Hansson is accused of groping a teen at a South Florida park — and the news has stunned his fans thousands of miles away. https://t.co/t1PThvWaek — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 15, 2019

Hansson is considered one of Sweden’s most famous TV personalities, covering sporting events like the Olympics and the World Cup.