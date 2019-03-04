Fatal Hit-and-Run Kills Woman Walking Across 45th Street

A woman was hit and killed this morning on a West Palm Beach roadway and the offending driver of the pickup truck that hit her took off.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning on 45th Street near Military Trail.

Eastbound 45th Street from Military Trail to Village Boulevard was closed for several hours but re-opened around 9 a.m.

Police said a woman was crossing the 3300 block of 45th St., walking south, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a pickup truck, but Lefont said no additional information is being released about the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Hatfield at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, 800-458-TIPS.

The name of the victim has not been released.