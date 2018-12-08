Fatal two vehicle crash in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A collision involving at least two vehicles resulted in one death and two hospitalizations in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road, Friday night.

Officials said the impact was very intense, causing one of the vehicles to break the fence line at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

One person was airlifted, while another victim was transported by ambulance.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.