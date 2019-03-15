Father Accidentally Runs Over Child at Restaurant

A 3-year-old boy has died after his parents each mistakenly believed the other put him in their SUV.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at a Waffle house in Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriffs department, the family was in the process of leaving the restaurant when suddenly the father struck something as they began to drive away. When the family investigated what they struck, they found out it was their 3-year-old son.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries where he later died.

Authorities reported that alcohol nor drugs played a part in the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Keith James Declared the Winner of the West Palm Beach Mayoral Election After Recount Teen Kills Girlfriend’s Dog Because she did not Come Home on Time The Identity of Local man who was Shot and Killed Thursday has been Released West Palm Beach Mayor-Elect Keith James in Studio – Agrees with Machine Recount West Palm Beach Mayor-Elect Keith James in Studio Students Around The World Skip School Today to Protest Climate Change
Comments