Father accused of punching 3-month-old causing 27 fractures

Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 24-year-old father after he admitted to punching and slamming his 3-month-old daughter several times.

The incident occurred Thursday at at home on Keri Anne Court.

Officials say they received a call about an infant with a head injury and when they arrived, they found the 3-month-old with bruises, bleeding in her eyes, and other possible internal injuries.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered that the infant also had 27 fractures to her body.

The infant’s father Sean Dykes, later told authorities that he has multiple personality disorder and became angry, so caused the injuries to the infant by punching her and then slamming her on the ground several times.

Dykes has since been charged with first- and second-degree assault and child abuse.

It was reported that he was also arrested in March after he reportedly attacked both his girlfriend and his mother and tried to strangle at least one of them.