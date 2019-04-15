Father and daughter injured after loaded gun goes off inside diaper bag

A father and is daughter are currently recovering from bullet wounds after a gun went off inside of a diaper bag.

The incident occurred Saturday at a Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza parlor in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to police records, the father, who was not identified was changing his daughter’s diaper in the backseat of his vehicle when he either went to reached inside of the diaper bag or picked up the diaper bag causing a loaded gun that was packed inside of it to go off.

Authorities reported that the bullet traveled through the father’s leg and then the child’s leg before becoming lodged inside of the father’s chest. Doctors reported that child’s injuries were non life threatening and that she will be ok. The father was listed in serious condition.