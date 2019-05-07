Father arrested after 3-year-old found dead in a burning car with the doors chained shut

Authorities in New York have arrested the father of a 3-year-old girl after the child’s body was found inside of a burning car with the doors chained shut.

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm Sunday near Baisley Pond Park.

According to the report, authorities were called to the scene due to a car that was found parked in the middle of the road. When they arrived they found a charred vehicle with chains on it’s back doors. They then noticed a three-year-old girl unresponsive in the backseat.

Authorities were able to break into the vehicle through one of the melted door handles and rushed the child to the hospital, however, the child did not survive.

During the investigation, witnesses reported that they saw the vehicle being driven erratically before the driver, identified as the child’s father, jumped out of the vehicle. Another witness reported that the man’s clothes were on fire and that a woman directed the man to a nearby pond where he jumped in to extinguish the flames.

He was later located inside of the pond by authorities and taken to the hospital with second and third degree burns.

His identity has not been released at this time.