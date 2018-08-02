Father-Son Dispute Ends in Shooting in West Palm Beach Home

A dispute between father and son didn’t end well–in fact, it ended in gunfire on Thursday afternoon at a home on Heath Circle North in West Palm Beach. The 71-year-old man shot his 45-year-old son who had forced his way through a locked door.

According to law enforcement officials, the father called the police moments before the shooting after the son became irate, threatening to burn down the house. The son was upset after being served with a court order for a hearing before a judge made at his parents’ request. The reason for the hearing is to determine if the son needed court-ordered treatment.

The son was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

