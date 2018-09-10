Father Who Shot Carjacker Will Not Face Charges

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the father of two who fatally shot a suspect that attempted to steal his vehicle with his five-year-old daughter inside, will not face charges.

The incident occurred Friday in Lake Park. According to the report, while picking up his 12-year-old son, the father pulled onto a curb and got out of the vehicle leaving it running. That’s when the suspect, 22-year-old Terrence Wilson Junior jumped into the vehicle and attempted to drive away. When the father noticed what was happening, he began yelling at the suspect, however, the suspect refused to stop. That’s when the father, fearing for the life of his daughter who was in the back seat, pulled out his gun and fatally shot the suspect. The father then jumped into the vehicle and stopped it from rolling.

Authorities announced Monday that the father has his concealed weapons license and his actions were justified so will not face any charges.

