FAU: Evacuation, Commencement Cancelled Due to ‘Credible Threat’

The 5 p.m. commencement ceremony at Florida Atlantic University was cancelled due to a “credible threat,” school officials said.
An FAU source told WPTV that as the ceremony was about to start, a note was found in a bathroom threatening a shooting at the graduation.
The Student Union was evacuated by law enforcement.
