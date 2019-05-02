FB Bans Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, and Others for “Hate Speech”

Facebook has banned Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer from its main site and Instagram, alleging they have violated the company’s ban against hate and violence.

Jones had previously been banned from Facebook, but not from Instagram.

According to a statement from Facebook, the banned accounts violated the company’s policy against dangerous individuals and organizations.

The statement adds that the company has “always banned” people or groups that it determines proclaim a violent or hateful mission, or who are engaged in acts of hate or violence, regardless of their political ideology.

SHARE