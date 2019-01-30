FBI investigate tunnel leading from wooded area to Pembroke Pines bank

The FBI is now investigating after what appeared to be a sinkhole led officials to a tunnel leading from wooded area to a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines.

Wednesday morning, police received a call about a possible sinkhole at the perimeter entrance to the Flamingo Pines shopping plaza.

However, officers at the scene instead found the tunnel.

Inside the tunnel, police found a pair of muddy boots, a small homemade ladder and stool, digging tools and a small Honda generator.

It is unclear at this time whether the tunnel was created for possible illegal activity.

The police have handed the case over to the FBI.

This story is developing.