FBI Investigating Mysterious Cruise Ship Death

A cruise ship death is now being investigated as a possible murder. The FBI taking the lead in the case after ship returned to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.
The mystery is now deepening in the death of a woman onboard a Princess cruise ship as authorities comb the scene for clues.
The 3600 person vessel is now docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Passengers report that the PA system sounded in the middle of the night making an announcement.
Aruban media reporting the 52-year-old woman fell to her death onto a lifeboat after a struggle with a man.
Apparently, the woman’s husband traveling with her on the trip is not considered a suspect.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

White House Threatens to Yank Jim Acosta’s Hard Pass Again Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word? Florida AG Bondi Includes CVS and Walgreens in Opioid Lawsuit FLOTUS and POTUS Head to PBIA After Welcoming White House Xmas Tree Police: Pedestrian Struck by Brightline Train in Lantana Broward SOE Snipes Resigns, Could Sheriff Israel be Next?
Comments