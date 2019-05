The FBI is starting an investigation into a former owner of a Florida day spa.

Li “Cindy” Yang used to own the spa in Jupiter where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was arrested in March for alleged solicitation of a prostitute.

Now, the FBI is conducting a corruption probe to determine if Yang illegally distributed money from China into President Trump’s re-election campaign.

Yang is a member of the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and began promoting events there last year.