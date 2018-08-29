FBI Report: Clinton’s Email Server Was Not Hacked

The FBI announced on Wednesday that it does not have evidence that China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The move comes after President Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening that the conservative website “Daily Caller” had posted a story saying that the server had been compromised.

Justice Department officials and an inspector general report from last June also stated that the server was not hacked.

Chinese officials responded on Wednesday, denying Trump’s allegations. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage.”

She added that China firmly supports cybersecurity.

