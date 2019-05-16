FBI: Russians Attempted to Hack More than Two Florida Counties in 2016 Election

Today the Florida congressional delegation gave an update on Russia’s attempts to attack the 2016 elections in the sunshine state.

Russian Attacks Florida Elex

According to Congressman Matt Gaetz (R–FL 1st District), the Russians the FBI revealed today that the Russians successfully breached election infrastructure in two Florida counties in 2016, but did not alter the outcome of the election. However, the FBI also disclosed that there is evidence that the Russians attempted to hack other counties as well but were unsuccessful.

Voters are victims

Election Supervisors in the affected counties have been notified of the attempted breaches, but the targeted counties are not being identified by the FBI because the elections supervisors are considered “victims” and therefore are protected.

Lawmakers balked at that explanation and declared that Florida voters are the victims.