FCC to Carriers: Stop Robocalls By 2019 or Else

The Federal Communications Commission has decided enough is enough.

Last week, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai sent a letter to more than a dozen U.S. phone carriers. In it, he ordes them to adopt a call authentication system intended into prevent illegal and annoying caller ID spoofing that has become a widespread issue.

If the companies have not activated the system by next year, the letter warns that the FCC will tsake action.

Pai says in a statement, Pai said in a statement: “Combating illegal robocalls is our top consumer priority at the FCC. That’s why we need call authentication to become a reality — it’s the best way to ensure that consumers can answer their phones with confidence.”

Earlier this year, the FCC fined a Florida man about $120 million for making 96 million robocalls two years ago.