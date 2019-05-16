FDA Recalls Some Tattoo Inks Due to Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has a new challenge on its hands.

The agency this week alerted consumers and retailers that certain tattoo inks are contaminated with microorganisms. Affected inks could cause infections or other serious health problems when they are injected during a tattooing procedure.

Recalled inks include:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo link manufactured by Color Art Inc. (d/b/a Solid Ink or Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Possible symptoms include infections that could cause rashes or lesions of red papules around parts where the ink was applied.

The FDA adds that some infections could result in permanent scarring. Additionally, the agency is working closely with tattoo artists to recall the affected products, and recommends that consumers ask the artist which ink(s) will be used before their procedures.