The FDA is going after electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs because of their popularity with teens.

FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says the use of nicotine-infused e-cigs has become an epidemic among teenagers.

In a statement this week, Dr. Gottlieb called it a clear and present danger to young people.

FDA is considering changing its current compliance policy as it applies to all e-cigs – including options accounting for potential differences in patterns of use between kids and adults. For example, most youth seem to use cartridge-based e-cigs and not open-tank vaping products. — FDA Tobacco (@FDATobacco) September 12, 2018

He said there will be an unprecedented crackdown on retail and online sales of e-cigs to minors.

Gottlieb also warned that the FDA may limit the sale of some flavored products that are especially popular with kids.

E-cigs may go up in, uh, smoke, FDA warns https://t.co/eQUie2aVBz by @annaedney — Zachary Tracer (@ZTracer) September 12, 2018

The post FDA Targets E-Cigs appeared first on 850 WFTL.