FDA: Vaping Possibly Linked to Seizures

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a small number of reports over several years of people suffering seizures after vaping.
The FDA announced today they received 35 reports of mainly teens and young adults suffering a seizure while using an e-cigarette between 2010 and 2019.
The agency adds it’s unclear if the use of e-cigarettes can be linked to the seizures.

The FDA adds it doesn’t have enough detail to establish a clear pattern or cause for these incidents.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win as Chicago’s Next Mayor Boynton Police: Two Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting Man Jailed for Attacking Federally Protected Pelican in Keys Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor European Space Agency To Unveil First Photo Of Black Hole Florida Pipe Bomb Suspect Says He “Did Not Intend To Hurt Anyone”
Comments