FDA: Vaping Possibly Linked to Seizures

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a small number of reports over several years of people suffering seizures after vaping.

The FDA announced today they received 35 reports of mainly teens and young adults suffering a seizure while using an e-cigarette between 2010 and 2019.

The agency adds it’s unclear if the use of e-cigarettes can be linked to the seizures.

“We want to be clear that we don’t yet know if there’s a direct relationship between the use of e-cigs and a risk of seizure.” ⁦@SGottliebFDA⁩ ⁦@US_FDA⁩ #vaping https://t.co/0mzYnT8X5m — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 3, 2019

The FDA adds it doesn’t have enough detail to establish a clear pattern or cause for these incidents.