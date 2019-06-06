FDA: Weight loss ingredient could cause miscarriage

The FDA is warning that an ingredient in weight loss and energy supplements could cause miscarriages.

According to the warning issued this week an ingredient called vinpocetine that is being marketed for weight loss, energy, and brain function, may cause a miscarriage or harm to the fetus.

The synthetically produced compound is often listed as “vinca minor extract” or “periwinkle extract.”

“These findings are particularly concerning since products containing vinpocetine are widely available for use by women of childbearing age,” the FDA warning stated. “That’s why today we’re advising pregnant women and women who could become pregnant not to take vinpocetine.”

The FDA is advising that dietary supplement manufacturers “evaluate their product labeling to ensure that it provides safety warnings against use by pregnant women and women who could become pregnant.”