FDLE: Suspect Dies After WPB Police use Taser to Stop Him From Fleeing

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a man who was in the custody of police.

According to officers, the suspect fled from police in multiple jurisdictions before a Taser was used on him in West Palm Beach.

Police say the investigation began overnight as Boynton Beach Police tried to pull over a vehicle that ultimately sped away from officers on I-95 near Gateway Boulevard.

West Palm Beach Police said the fleeing driver, at the wheel of a 2016 red Nissan Rogue, ran a red light and crashed into a car near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Tamarind Avenue. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Police said the man tried to steal a cell phone from another person, threatening to have a knife.

A short time later, police said officers found the suspect on the sidewalk near 15th Street and Windsor Avenue, bleeding and sweating.

West Palm Beach Police said the man, while being treated by paramedics, tried to get up and leave and resisted officers with violence.

Officers said they used a Taser on the man during a struggle. He died later at the hospital.

The officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The State Attorney’s Office is also part of the investigation.

The victim in the hit-and-run crash is expected to recover, police said.