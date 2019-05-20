FDOH: West Palm Beach Restaurant Worker Tests Positive for Hepatitis A

A restaurant worker at West Palm Beach restaurant, “The butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill” has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health.

State health officials warn the worker may have exposed customers to the contagious disease.

The Florida Department of Health says a food service worker at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill, located at 209 6th Street may have exposed customers to hepatitis A between April 10 and May 1.

If you ate at the restaurant during that time, the Department of Health says you should monitor for symptoms including:

Abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Fever

Diarrhea

Pale white stools

Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)

If you experience any of those symptoms, seek medical attention right away.

The worker has not been identified due to patient privacy laws,