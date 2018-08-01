Federal Judge Blocks Release Of 3-D Gun Blueprints Online

The website planning to post blueprints for 3D guns online is blocking downloads after a federal judge issued an order temporarily halting their worldwide distribution.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik ruled yesterday that publication of the plans could cause “irreparable harm.”

The decision blocks a settlement the Trump administration reached with a Texas company which planned to make the blueprints available for download.

President Trump tweeted that he talked to the NRA and agrees that putting the printable 3-D blueprints for a weapon online “really doesn’t seem to make much sense.”

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Eight states and the District of Columbia filed suit against the federal government to block public access to the plans on Monday.

