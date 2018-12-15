Federal judge rules Obama’s health care overhaul unconstitutional

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act “invalid” on the day before the sign-up deadline for next year.

However, with the likelihood of appeals, even the Trump administration said the law would remain in place for the time being.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled in favor of a coalition of states led by Texas, declaring that the individual mandate is unconstitutional without a tax penalty for not complying with the requirement to buy insurance.

The President praised O’Connor’s ruling via Twitter but said the law remains in place while appeals proceed.

Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Trump also said Congress should pass a new law.

As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

