Feds: FL Man Brought Home Girl to be Sex Slave

Federal authorities say that a Florida man turned a 17-year-old Georgia girl into his sex slave.

According to U.S. District Court documents, 40-year-old Thomas Hill, who is from Hillsborough County, met the victim online last December. He offered to help her get a job and a place to stay. The complaint says the girl lied to Hill that her parents were planning to sell her.

The court documents add that the girl told authorities that Hill sexually assaulted her, coercing her with physical violence, forced her to watch child pornography, and took nude photos of her.

Authorities arrested Hill in February, after they found the crying girl running down a street. Just after those charges were dropped last Friday, he was arrested again on new federal charges of enticing a minor and producing child pornography.

Hill told deputies he went to Georgia to rescue the girl.