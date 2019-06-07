Feds Will Examine 2016 NC Poll Books for Hacking

More than two years after voter check-in software in one North Carolina county failed on Election Day, federal authorities are about to conduct a forensic analysis of electronic poll books to determine whether Russian military hackers who targeted that software provider tampered with voter information.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security analysis of laptops in Durham County is the first known federal probe of voting technology that is thought to have malfunctioned during the 2016 election, when Russian hackers apparently infiltrated election systems across several states.

The malfunction of VR Systems’ electronic poll book software forced officials in Durham county, which is heavily Democratic, to use paper registration records and extend its voting hours.

State election officials seized 21 laptops from Durham County elections staff shortly after a National Security Agency report stated two years ago that VR Systems had been targeted by a Russian spear-phishing campaign, said Josh Lawson, former general counsel of the North Carolina board of elections. His office then asked federal officials to conduct the forensic exam of the laptops.

That request was renewed last Friday, due to the fact that the Mueller Report infers VR Systems in its description of how Russian-backed cyber spies installed malware on the network of a company that “developed software used by numerous U.S. counties to manage voter rolls.”

Although the name was redacted, VR Systems’ Chief Operating Officer, Ben Martin, believes it refers to his company, which is based in Tallahassee. However, he disagrees that it was hacked, and that a security audit completed seven months after the election supports his statement.

The FBI has not commented on the matter as of yet.

Some Durham County voters complained on Election Day 2016 that electronic poll books showed them as having voted, when they had not done so. At the time, VR Systems blamed the situation on poorly trained poll workers and lack of computer maintenance. A security consultant contracted by Durham County’s elections board supported the company’s claim.

The Mueller Report also hinted that two Florida counties were hacked in the 2016 election.