Felix the Cat Survives 45 Minutes in the Washing Machine

Felix the one year old cat is in animal emergency …he’s been through the ringer. He rode it out inside the high efficiency front loading washer…it was on express wash, (warm wash, cold rinse). But the 12 pound cat was in there for the full 45 minute cycle.

Finally, when his owner opened the door and heard a meow.

Though the vets told her it’s just a matter of time until Felix the cat fully recovers, Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff said she’ll never forgive herself. https://t.co/feQy0wpcWi — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 24, 2019

Felix is now on oxygen support in the ICU unit. He was initially blinded by the soap, water and lack of air…oh ya and the spin cycle.

Felix is still in critical condition, and his medical bills are mounting. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help defray the bills.