FEMA Extends Benefits for Puerto Rican Families Displaced by Hurricane Maria

FEMA will continue to pay the hotel bills for Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria at least for the next few weeks.

Hundreds of storm victims are still living in hotels here in Florida.

A federal judge just ruled that hundreds of displaced Puerto Rican families can stay in the hotel rooms FEMA is providing until at least Aug. 31. Now Congress needs to pass my bill to provide them housing through Jan. 2019. https://t.co/f5qEjBeamo — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 1, 2018

The latest of several extensions was granted by a federal judge in Massachusetts yesterday, delaying expiration of the Transitional Housing Assistance program until August 31st.

Out of nearly one-thousand Puerto Ricans living in hotels, more than 300 are living in Florida.

It’s been almost eleven months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and some there are still without power.

