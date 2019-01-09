FGL Set “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” 2019 Tour Dates

The guys of Florida Georgia Line have exciting news for fans!

The country duo have set dates for their 2019 tour, that includes TWO in Florida!

Y’all knew it was comin! #CantSayIAintCountry Tour kickin’ off this summer baby! AND we’re bringing our buddies @DanAndShay @MorganCWallen @canaansmith and @HardyMusic out with us! Join our mailing list – don't miss out on pre-sales & on-sale announces: https://t.co/67pUGYN04Z pic.twitter.com/xFQftXZ8nZ — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 9, 2019

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is not only the tour name but also the title of their upcoming album out Feb. 15th.

Tour openers include Dan+Shay and Morgan Wallen, with Canaan Smith and Hardy on select dates.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Florida tour dates:

Aug. 29 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+