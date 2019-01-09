FGL Set “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” 2019 Tour Dates

The guys of Florida Georgia Line have exciting news for fans!

The country duo have set dates for their 2019 tour, that includes TWO in Florida!

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is not only the tour name but also the title of their upcoming album out Feb. 15th.

Tour openers include Dan+Shay and Morgan Wallen, with Canaan Smith and Hardy on select dates.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Florida tour dates:

Aug. 29 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+
Aug. 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

More Country Artists Revealed For “Elvis All-Star Tribute” TV Special RRU 2019 Artist Riley Green Makes His ‘Today’ Show Debut Favorite Rib Round Up Memory There Is A “Jay And Silent Bob” Reboot In The Works! Kacey Musgraves To Play Coachella 2019 [Watch] Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Artists We Lost in 2018
Comments